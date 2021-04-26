New AFLDS Issue Brief Uncovers Major Concerns Among COVID-Vaccinated Patients

April 26, 2021

Dain Pascocello

Document presents compelling evidence that side effects, post-vaccination complications not being taken seriously

Los Angeles, CA – America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) today released their latest Issue Brief, “Identifying Post-Vaccination Complications & Their Causes: An Analysis Of Covid-19 Patient Data,” which delves into reports of side effects and post-injection health complications related to the experimental COVID-19 vaccines mostly ignored by mainstream-media outlets. The Issue Brief is available here.





AFLDS identifies five major areas of concern for patients who have already received one of three experimental COVID immunizations or those considering getting the injection. These include long-term health effects, neurological issues, menstrual challenges among women, and “shedding” potentially harmful particles to unvaccinated adults and children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s early warning system for vaccine side effects, its 30-year-old Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, has captured thousands of other “adverse events” since the COVID-19 vaccination effort began in late 2020. AFLDS opposes attempts by state and federal jurisdictions to mandate vaccination for COVID-19 and supports further study by independent health officials before the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) replaces its conditional “emergency use authorization” (EUA) for the immunizations with full approval, known as a biologics license, a decision which could come as early as April or May 2021.

“Most adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines have received a fraction of the attention paid to reports of blood clots resulting from the single-shot Johnson & Johnson inoculation. The question is why,” said AFLDS. “Our nonprofit’s new Issue Brief is intended to provide additional information for concerned citizens, health experts, and policymakers about adverse events and other post-vaccination issues resulting from the three experimental COVID-19 vaccines currently administered under EUA. As always, potential vaccine recipients should weigh the available evidence on medical side effects against their particular needs free of third-party coercion, intimidation, and threats. We are demanding that these patient experiences be taken seriously rather than waved away by agenda-driven public health officials and their loyal stenographers in the mainstream press.”

Read the new AFLDS Issue Brief, “Identifying Post-Vaccination Complications & Their Causes: An Analysis Of Covid-19 Patient Data,” on their website.



