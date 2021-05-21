Breaking - First Suit Filed Against HHS Over COVID-19 EUA for Children

May 21, 2021

FIRST MOTION FILED IN FEDERAL COURT TO PREVENT FDA AUTHORIZATION OF COVID-19 VACCINES FOR CHILDREN

Parents, AFLDS File Motion for Temporary Restraining Order in Federal Court Against Secretary Xavier Becerra and the Department of Health and Human Services, Citing Scientific Data that Raises Concern Over Medical Risks and Lack of Necessity of COVID Vaccines in Children

BIRMINGHAM, AL – Citing the CDC’s own medical and scientific data as well as significant concerns from a diverse group of both parents and frontline physicians, America’s Frontline Doctors today filed a motion for a Temporary Restraining Order to prevent the expansion of the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVID-19 vaccines to include children under the age of 16. The filing was made in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama this afternoon.

Plaintiffs include physicians and the parents of minor children who are alarmed about offering children experimental products that have not undergone long term animal or safety studies.

“We’ve never seen this level of side effects for any vaccine without the FDA taking action,” stated Dr. Angelina Farella, AFLDS Pediatric Medical Director. “The Rotavirus vaccine was pulled for 15 cases of non-lethal side effects and the Swine Flu vaccine was pulled for 25 deaths. But now, by the CDC’s own data, we are seeing a 12,000 percent increase in deaths with these vaccines and they’re still talking about giving this to our kids.”

“Our children should never be the experiment. No additional authorizations or mandates should be granted. We want to preserve the previously established safety standards.” Dr. Farella also cited the data that shows conclusively children are at statistically zero risk for COVID-19, making expansion of the EUA for younger children medically unnecessary. Therefore, plaintiffs argue in their case, the defendants can make no science-based argument that preserving the status quo will create any hardship for them or for the public.

Additionally, plaintiffs argue that the statistics alone make it impossible for the government to satisfy the balancing test required by federal statute (§ 360bbb–3(c)(2)(B)) as a condition to issuing EUAs for these experimental vaccines.

“There is no public interest in subjecting children to an inoculation program, in order to protect them from a disease that simply does not threaten them,” stated attorney Lowell H. Becraft, Jr. “Children are inherently incapable of providing informed consent. Neither the children, nor their parents, can possibly give informed consent to these vaccines, since the DHHS Secretary has failed to make the even the minimum statutory disclosures regarding risks and alternative treatments.”

Among the statistics cited by the plaintiffs arguing irreparable harm are:

• Under the age of 20, the survivability rate for COVID-19 is 99.997 percent.

• More than 4000 deaths that have been tied to the administering of COVID-19 vaccines in the last four months as opposed to 1500 total in the previous ten years for all vaccines.

• Prior experimental vaccine rollout was stopped by the government when there were 25 unexplained deaths (deemed too high).

• Researchers are concerned that spike proteins from the vaccines cause disease even without the virus, cross the blood-brain barrier, and could increase auto-immune disorders

“I’ve done my research and know that there is essentially zero percent risk for young people dying of COVID-19 and fiercely oppose the use of an untested product that has not been fully approved for use in healthy children,” said plaintiff Matt Schweder, a parent of minor children. “I am very concerned about the way the EUA’s have been handled and I don’t believe particularly young people should be pressured by the government to start taking a vaccine like this where there are so many unknowns,” he continued.

The motion also includes the names of nearly 5 dozen physicians and scientists who recommend suspending the vaccines for everyone (including children) due to the serious safety concerns.

“We all would like to put COVID-19 behind us, but we must be responsible about it as physicians, parents and as a nation. People are being misled here and we need to ensure that we don’t rob our children of their future because of a rush to administer a vaccine that has not been fully tested and approved,” stated Dr. Teryn Clarke, Executive Communications Director for America’s Frontline Doctors.

Full text of the motion can be found HERE or on www.AFLDS.org.

ABOUT AMERICA’S FRONTLINE DOCTORS

America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) is a non-partisan, not-for-profit organization. AFLDS stands up for every American looking for the best quality healthcare by empowering doctors working on the front lines of our nation’s most pressing healthcare challenges. Our growing community of member physicians come from across the country representing a range of medical disciplines and practical experience. To learn more about America’s Frontline Doctors, visit www.AFLDS.org. To book an AFLDS member physician on your media outlet or program, please send requests to AFLDSMedia@empirestrategy.com .

