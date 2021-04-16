Videos

Summit
AFLDS Videos
TV
Talk
Promotional
Live
Speaking
Legal Videos
Frontline Forum

Summit I
April 16, 2021

The Kids

Speaking
April 8, 2021

Dr. Gold: Awaken

Frontline Forum
March 28, 2021

AFLDS Frontline Forum - The Year That Disappeared

Speaking
March 27, 2021

Wake-Up Call to the World

Speaking
March 27, 2021

Wake-Up Call to the World Q & A Session

Live
March 2, 2021

Should I Get The COVID-19 Vaccine - Dr. Simone Gold

Legal Videos
February 23, 2021

Dr Carrie Madej: The Gene Code Injection - An Experiment On Humanity

Legal Videos
February 22, 2021

Dr. Eric Nepute Business Leader and Activist Challenging Physicians and Politicians to do the Right Thing

Legal Videos
February 19, 2021

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Explains How the Depopulation COVID Vaccines Will Start Working in 3-6 Months

Promotional
February 11, 2021

AFLDS - Promotional Video

Live
February 11, 2021

#MalkinLive: Stop Medical Discrimination

Speaking
January 15, 2021

The Stand | The Truth About the COVID-19 Vaccine

Talk
January 11, 2021

Dr. Lee Merritt: The New American Interview, Medical Consent, BioWeapons & MRNA Vaccine Risks

Radio
December 29, 2020

Live & Local with Kevin Wall

TV
December 29, 2020

America, Can We Talk? With Debbie Georgatos: COVID Vaccine & Mask Mandates

Radio
December 23, 2020

The Charlie Kirk Show: Vaccines, Hydroxychloroquine, and Lockdown Madness Explained

Talk
December 20, 2020

Turning Point USA COVID Panel

TV
December 18, 2020

Newsmax' National Report: Dr. Simone Gold and Dr. James Todaro

TV
December 17, 2020

Del Bigtree The Highwire "The Frontline Fight Against Medical Discrimination"

TV
December 17, 2020

Real America's Voice News: Prime Time with Dr. Gina Loudon

Radio
December 16, 2020

Vicki McKenna Show

AFLDS Videos
December 15, 2020

America's Frontline Doctors' COVID Panel | Atlanta, Georgia

Radio
December 5, 2020

Success Happens with Dr. Jeffrey Barke and Danny Farrar

Radio
November 24, 2020

Ringside Politics with Jeff Crouere

TV
November 21, 2020

Newsmax' Sovereign Nation: Michelle Malkin interviews Dr. Simone Gold

Radio
November 20, 2020

Patriot Radio: Matt Shea interviews Dr. Simone Gold

Radio
November 20, 2020

Dennis Prager Show

Radio
November 16, 2020

The Schilling Show: Dr. Simone Gold

AFLDS Videos
November 14, 2020

Million Man March | Washington, DC

Radio
November 14, 2020

Off The Bench with Heidi St. John | Is It Propaganda? How to recognize when you’re being indoctrinated

Speaking
November 13, 2020

Council for National Policy Panel: Dr. Simone Gold

TV
November 13, 2020

America, Can We Talk? "Biden’s Track & Trace"

Radio
November 12, 2020

Off The Bench with Heidi St. John | I Do NOT Consent with Dr. Simone Gold

Radio
November 10, 2020

The Jen and Don Show: Dr. Simone Gold Calls In

Radio
November 5, 2020

Faith & Freedom

Radio
November 1, 2020

Liberty Watch: Charles Heller with Dr. Simone Gold

Radio
October 31, 2020

Tom Roten Morning Show with Dr. Simone Gold

Radio
October 29, 2020

Scott Hennon: What's On Your Mind?

Radio
October 27, 2020

Ringside Politics with Jeff Crouere

Live
October 23, 2020

The Savvy Truth

TV
October 22, 2020

America, Can We Talk? with Debbie Georgatos

Summit
October 16, 2020

The Way Forward: Doctor to Doctor

Summit
October 16, 2020

The Way Forward: Overcoming Fear

Summit
October 16, 2020

The Way Forward: Frail Elderly

Summit
October 16, 2020

The Way Forward: Schools

Summit
October 16, 2020

Epidemiology & Case Fatalities in COVID-19

Summit
October 16, 2020

Real World COVID-19 Experience: in Sub-Saharan Africa

Summit
October 16, 2020

Real World COVID-19 Experience: in the Community

Summit
October 16, 2020

Real World COVID-19 Experience: Kids and Schools

Summit
October 16, 2020

Hydroxychloroquine: Summary of the Evidence

Summit
October 16, 2020

Practicing Medicine Upside Down

Summit
October 16, 2020

Masks: The Science & Myths

Summit
October 16, 2020

Testing Inaccuracies

Summit
October 16, 2020

1:30PM | Corruption of the Scientific Process

Summit
October 16, 2020

Early Treatment

Summit
October 16, 2020

Overview & Updates since first White Coat Summit

Summit
October 16, 2020

Welcome from Congressmen

Summit
October 16, 2020

WELCOME | SCOTUS Press Conference

Live
October 10, 2020

Congressmen Gohmert and Gosar with Dr. Gold: Covid-19 and Medical Freedom

Legal Videos
October 4, 2020

Starting Litigation for Crimes against Humanity Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Radio
October 2, 2020

Congressman Biggs with Dr. Gold: Covid-19

Speaking
September 20, 2020

Sacramento Freedom Tour

Legal Videos
August 28, 2020

Lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Money Talks #3 A Class Action Case! - corona-schadensersatzklage.de

Talk
August 13, 2020

The Charlie Kirk Show: Nine Doctors Speak Out.

Speaking
August 10, 2020

Central WI Freedom Rally | Tea Party Patriots

Live
August 4, 2020

Dennis Prager “The Efficacy of Hydroxychloroquine"

TV
July 31, 2020

Tucker Carlson: Dr. Simone Gold

Live
July 31, 2020

Glenn Beck: Doctor Exposes the Real reason...

Radio
July 30, 2020

Freedom Under Attack | Guests: Ken Cuccinelli & Dr. Simone Gold

TV
July 28, 2020

Del Bigtree The Highwire “One of the Greatest Censorship Events in Modern History”

Legal Videos
July 28, 2020

Attorney Leigh Dundas explains why it's DANGEROUS to wear masks

Summit I
July 27, 2020

#LancetGate “Follow the Money”

Summit I
July 27, 2020

Hoaxes in the Covid-19 era

Summit I
July 27, 2020

Doctor to Doctor

Summit I
July 27, 2020

Hydroxychloroquine USA Clinical Experience

Summit I
July 27, 2020

Hydroxychloroquine Safety and Efficacy

Summit I
July 27, 2020

Hydroxychloroquine Efficacy & Worldwide

Summit I
July 27, 2020

Hydroxychloroquine Science

Summit I
July 27, 2020

Fear

Summit I
July 27, 2020

Medical Cancel Culture

Summit I
July 27, 2020

Public Policy

Summit I
July 27, 2020

Lockdowns

Summit I
July 27, 2020

The Frail Elderly

Summit I
July 27, 2020

The Healthy Elderly

Summit I
July 27, 2020

Covid-19 Overview – Two diseases

Summit I
July 27, 2020

Covid-19 Overview – Policies

Talk
July 23, 2020

The Charlie Kirk Show: The BIG Hydroxychloroquine Lie, Hypnotized by Fauci & More W/ Dr. Simone Gold

TV
July 11, 2020

Laura Ingraham: Doctors Urge FDA to Consider Hydroxychlorquine as OTC Option

Talk
June 21, 2020

Will Witt: What Is the Medical Impact of the Lockdown?

Talk
June 18, 2020

FleccasTalks: “Brave Doctors, Threatened, Come Forth”

