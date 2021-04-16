Filter by Category
Speaking
April 8, 2021
Dr. Gold: Awaken
Speaking
March 27, 2021
Wake-Up Call to the World
Speaking
March 27, 2021
Wake-Up Call to the World Q & A Session
Promotional
February 11, 2021
AFLDS - Promotional Video
Live
February 11, 2021
#MalkinLive: Stop Medical Discrimination
Speaking
January 15, 2021
The Stand | The Truth About the COVID-19 Vaccine
Radio
December 29, 2020
Live & Local with Kevin Wall
Talk
December 20, 2020
Turning Point USA COVID Panel
TV
December 18, 2020
Newsmax' National Report: Dr. Simone Gold and Dr. James Todaro
TV
December 17, 2020
Real America's Voice News: Prime Time with Dr. Gina Loudon
Radio
December 16, 2020
Vicki McKenna Show
Radio
December 5, 2020
Success Happens with Dr. Jeffrey Barke and Danny Farrar
Radio
November 24, 2020
Ringside Politics with Jeff Crouere
Radio
November 20, 2020
Patriot Radio: Matt Shea interviews Dr. Simone Gold
Radio
November 20, 2020
Dennis Prager Show
Radio
November 16, 2020
The Schilling Show: Dr. Simone Gold
AFLDS Videos
November 14, 2020
Million Man March | Washington, DC
Speaking
November 13, 2020
Council for National Policy Panel: Dr. Simone Gold
TV
November 13, 2020
America, Can We Talk? "Biden’s Track & Trace"
Radio
November 10, 2020
The Jen and Don Show: Dr. Simone Gold Calls In
Radio
November 5, 2020
Faith & Freedom
Radio
November 1, 2020
Liberty Watch: Charles Heller with Dr. Simone Gold
Radio
October 31, 2020
Tom Roten Morning Show with Dr. Simone Gold
Radio
October 29, 2020
Scott Hennon: What's On Your Mind?
Radio
October 27, 2020
Ringside Politics with Jeff Crouere
Live
October 23, 2020
The Savvy Truth
TV
October 22, 2020
America, Can We Talk? with Debbie Georgatos
Summit
October 16, 2020
The Way Forward: Doctor to Doctor
Summit
October 16, 2020
The Way Forward: Overcoming Fear
Summit
October 16, 2020
The Way Forward: Frail Elderly
Summit
October 16, 2020
The Way Forward: Schools
Summit
October 16, 2020
Epidemiology & Case Fatalities in COVID-19
Summit
October 16, 2020
Real World COVID-19 Experience: in Sub-Saharan Africa
Summit
October 16, 2020
Real World COVID-19 Experience: in the Community
Summit
October 16, 2020
Real World COVID-19 Experience: Kids and Schools
Summit
October 16, 2020
Hydroxychloroquine: Summary of the Evidence
Summit
October 16, 2020
Practicing Medicine Upside Down
Summit
October 16, 2020
Masks: The Science & Myths
Summit
October 16, 2020
Testing Inaccuracies
Summit
October 16, 2020
1:30PM | Corruption of the Scientific Process
Summit
October 16, 2020
Early Treatment
Summit
October 16, 2020
Overview & Updates since first White Coat Summit
Summit
October 16, 2020
Welcome from Congressmen
Summit
October 16, 2020
WELCOME | SCOTUS Press Conference
Radio
October 2, 2020
Congressman Biggs with Dr. Gold: Covid-19
Speaking
September 20, 2020
Sacramento Freedom Tour
Talk
August 13, 2020
The Charlie Kirk Show: Nine Doctors Speak Out.
Speaking
August 10, 2020
Central WI Freedom Rally | Tea Party Patriots
Live
August 4, 2020
Dennis Prager “The Efficacy of Hydroxychloroquine"
TV
July 31, 2020
Tucker Carlson: Dr. Simone Gold
Live
July 31, 2020
Glenn Beck: Doctor Exposes the Real reason...
Summit I
July 27, 2020
#LancetGate “Follow the Money”
Summit I
July 27, 2020
Hoaxes in the Covid-19 era
Summit I
July 27, 2020
Doctor to Doctor
Summit I
July 27, 2020
Hydroxychloroquine USA Clinical Experience
Summit I
July 27, 2020
Hydroxychloroquine Safety and Efficacy
Summit I
July 27, 2020
Hydroxychloroquine Efficacy & Worldwide
Summit I
July 27, 2020
Hydroxychloroquine Science
Summit I
July 27, 2020
Medical Cancel Culture
Summit I
July 27, 2020
Public Policy
Summit I
July 27, 2020
The Frail Elderly
Summit I
July 27, 2020
The Healthy Elderly
Summit I
July 27, 2020
Covid-19 Overview – Two diseases
Summit I
July 27, 2020