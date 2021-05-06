Whistleblower claims WHO requested he alter report about Italy's COVID response

Mordechai Sones

Prosecutors in Italy are urging the World Health Organization to assist them in their investigations into the country's response to COVID-19.

Sky News spoke to a former WHO employee who says the organization tried to force him to change a key report that noted that Italy had not updated its pandemic response protocols since 2006.

Dr Francesco Zambon said "this report would have allowed other countries to buy time" to prepare themselves for the pandemic.

Sky Chief Correspondent Stuart Ramsay reports.