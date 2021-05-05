Watch Dr Sam Bailey on COVID-19 and 'asymptomatic transmission'

Mordechai Sones

References:

1. Oracle Films: https://www.oraclefilms.com/

Personal correspondence with Dr Robin Wakeling

2. Dr Robin Wakeling: https://web.archive.org/web/20210122084831/http://robinwakeling.com/

3. Report of the WHO-China Joint Mission on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19): https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/who-china-joint-mission-on-covid-19-final-report.pdf

4. Occurrence and transmission potential of asymptomatic and presymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections: A living systematic review and meta-analysis: https://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmed.1003346

5. Estimating the Extent of True Asymptomatic COVID-19 and Its Potential for Community Transmission: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3586675

6. Presymptomatic Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 — Singapore, January 23–March 16, 2020: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6914e1.htm

7. Epidemiologic Features and Clinical Course of Patients Infected With SARS-CoV-2 in Singapore: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2762688

8. Temporal dynamics in viral shedding and transmissibility of COVID-19: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-020-0869-5#Fig2

9. Mark Slifka & Gina Gao response to above paper: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-020-1046-6