Report: Two-year-old dies after being subjected to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Mordechai Sones

The British Daily Expose today reported a two-year-old girl has died after being injected with the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

The death was reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

The two year-old Virginia girl, who was not legally competent to consent to participate in experimental interventions, nor was she in a COVID-19 risk group, received the second dose of the Pfizer product on the February 25th, 2021. Four days later on March 1st the girl was admitted to hospital after becoming gravely ill.

VAERS ID #1074247 states the two-year-old girl died two days later, on March 3rd.

The report also states the toddler had no life-threatening conditions, birth defects, permanent disability, or pre-existing conditions.

"The experimental Pfizer jab has not been authorised for use in children so we can only assume that she had been tragically offered up as a guinea pig by her parents to take part in the current trials being carried out across the US on children as young as 6 months old," wrote the Expose. "Such as the one that started at Stanford Medicine on the 14th April 2021, in which they began administering shots of the Pfizer jab to children aged between two and five."

‍

‍