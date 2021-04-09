Report: Gates & Soros NGOs control European court that ruled compulsory vaccines lawful

The European Center for Law & Justice (ECLJ) has released a report demonstrating conflicts of interest between European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) judges and NGOs controlled by Bill Gates and George Soros.

The European Court of Human Rights this week ruled compulsory vaccination lawful.

Authored by ECLJ Director Grégor Puppnick PhD, the report says U.S. billionaire George Soros with his Open Society Foundation and Bill Gates’ Microsoft are two of the largest donors to the European Court of Human Rights.

After a 6 month investigation, the ECLJ identified seven NGOs that are both active at the Court, and have judges among their former staff. At least 22 of the 100 judges who served since 2009 are former staff or leaders of these seven NGOs.

They identified 88 “problematic cases” over the last 10 years. In only 12 cases have judges abstained from sitting because of their connection with an NGO involved, they say.

“And this is a low assessment that does not even take into account the close financial links between NGOs. For example, we did not identify all cases involving other NGOs funded by the Open Society Foundation, nor did we identify all cases in which a judge from an NGO funded by OSF ruled in cases in which that foundation acted.”

The European Center for Law & Justice concluded that “this situation is serious, and calls into question the independence of the Court and the impartiality of the judges. These conflicts must be remedied immediately.”

The report NGOS AND THE JUDGES OF THE ECHR, 2009 – 2019 by the European Center for Law & Justice can be downloaded here.

ECHR in Strasbourg ruled today that compulsory vaccinations would not contravene human rights law and may be necessary in democratic societies: https://t.co/336ibh2nHO



This is NOT good! — Ned Nikolov, Ph.D. (@NikolovScience) April 8, 2021

