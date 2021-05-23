Register now: Experts to discuss COVID vaccines, censorship, impact of lockdowns on kids, and much more

Mordechai Sones

Author Curtis Cost invites friends of America's Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) to a special Town Hall meeting where a group of medical experts, scientists, researchers, attorneys, and community activists will share their perspectives on COVID-19 and COVID vaccines during an online town hall forum Tuesday, May 25 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Cost told AFLDS: "We have a dynamic list of speakers who will be sharing the latest information on a wide array of topics related to COVID.

"The forum on Tuesday, May 25, will be in English, but later it will be posted on the Children's Health Defense website and there will be subtitles in Spanish and four other languages."

For free registration, click here.