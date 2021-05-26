Israeli commentators analyze announced Green Passport 'repeal'

Mordechai Sones

Israeli commentators in past days have published several analyses of Health Minister Yuli Edelstein's announcement that Green Passport restrictions will be removed on June 1st. ️Attorney Valentina Nelin pointed out that "There's an attempt to extend the restrictions' validity until March 2022," with others calling the announcement "consciousness engineering" and "deliberate anesthesia," saying "anesthetizing the target audience is a marketing tactic, designed to lower the flames, make the audience relax and leave the subject of discussion in order to prevent resistance."

Attorney Gal Gur said: "The Green Passport has not yet been revoked. If someone had a real intention to give up the Green Passport - would they try to re-enact the Coronavirus Law to remain in effect for another year?"

Attorney Irit Jankiewicz said: "If the Green Passport isn't necessary, why not cancel it immediately? Why only on June 1st?"

Indeed, many have been wondering whether this is another smokescreen, and if so, what is it hiding behind it?️ What is the reason for the change in message and tone? What is the next step planned in the campaign?

Israelis are asking: After they already announced vaccinating children, will they suddenly change their minds just like that? Is there something much worse and more threatening behind the promised candy? What convolutions, manipulations, and spins do they plan while you're relaxing and celebrating?

Journalist Yosef Levran wrote: "I completely agree with [Health Minister] Edelstein that the repeal of the COVID regulations is possible only thanks to the huge vaccination campaign that was done here.

"Indeed, no other scenario could have been imagined that would have taken politicians and 'experts' down from the 'war on the virus' limb.

"Thanks to the vaccination campaign, politicians can still argue that the totalitarian closures and restrictions they imposed on civilians in the past year were highly justified. After all, only the vaccine took us out of the apocalyptic plague against which it was necessary to take unprecedented measures that included denial of citizen's freedoms, destruction of the economy, and the abuse of Israeli children.

"Thanks to the vaccination campaign, the 'experts' have no need to admit that the concept and models that formed the basis of their decision-making were outrageous. So what if Sweden finishes COVID-19 with a much lower mortality rate than the lockdown countries in Europe? What if Florida has been open for almost a year and its data is excellent? And who will notice that there is no infection among the unvaccinated children contrary to predictions? There are vaccines, no need to ask questions ...

"Indeed, vaccines have saved us - saved us from the arrogance and fanaticism of politicians and 'experts' who were enslaved to a damned conception and were unable to stand before the public and say 'we were wrong'.

"I sincerely hope that the descent from the tree is final and that the human hubris virus will not hit us again next winter," Levran concluded.

Attorney Irit Yankovich said: ️"[Health Minister] Yuli heard that the war was over, waited a few days to be sure, and left the bunker with a new message - cancelling the Green Passport starting June 1st.

"Good for Yuli, I just don't understand why not cancel it today, what is there about June 1st that's such a magical date, that he had to wait until it arrives to go out dancing? We decided to find out.

"️So first, the political situation may not be bright but it has some sparkles. Instead of [Knesset Member] Shasha-Biton receiving credit for repealing the Green Laws of Fascism immediately upon her appointment as Knesset Coronavirus Committee Chairwoman, our Yuli pounced on the expected credit like on vanilla/chocolate ice cream on a hot August afternoon and came out to announce before her, what a good soul. And really, why should a woman (Shasha) get credit for another politician's life's work? A life's work that's destroyed so many lives and failed in such a dismal way that even if Justice Agranat would be sent to head the next commission of inquiry, he won't be able to complete it in the next hundred years.

"️And more .... ah yes, a marginal matter. Bennetpong, disguised as a ping pong ball, allows each side to whack him from the other side, Bibipong and Yairpong. And our friend Yuli has to trip up the game and has limited time, so he thought and thought (while he was in the bunker), what would he do? And he came to the conclusion that he hasn't been cast in the role of the good guy for a long time. So he begged Bibipong, who allowed him to play the role of Snow White but only for two weeks, because who knows what will happen next, an alien invasion? (According to Adv. Rotem Brown they are already on their way), a Georgian mutation with a gold tooth or even (God willing) flying Persian rugs from Iran - any scenario is possible.

"️So why only from June 1st? It's really transparent. They get publicity for awarding the treat, but the award ceremony was postponed by a few days so that in the meantime the junior politicians can make some mistakes, it'll be possible to discover new mutations that will turn it all upside down and new fascist laws must be formulated. June 1st to allow intermediate contortions, late spring manipulations, and political flip-flops in your mind in the days between the contortions.

"The connection to the virus? Nothing; exponentially nothing."

