Former Pfizer VP calls doctor's COVID home treatment guide 'remarkable document; would end global fear-based pandemic tomorrow'

Mordechai Sones

Former Pfizer Vice President and Chief Science Officer Dr. Mike Yeadon today endorsed the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) Guide to Home-Based COVID Treatment Step-By-Step Doctors’ Plan, calling it a "remarkable document," and saying that "if it was widely known and understood, it would end the global fear-based pandemic tomorrow."

"Inspired and led by Dr Peter McCullough, it fills in the blanks of what is otherwise treatment nihilism for COVID-19," Yeadon said. "Everyone should be aware of this. If it was widely known and understood, it would end the global fear-based pandemic tomorrow."

Senior Editor: Jane Orient, MD, Internal Medicine Physician, Executive Director, Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, President, Doctors for Disaster Preparedness.

Consulting Editor: Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, FACP, FACC, FCCP, FAHA, FNKF, FNLA, FCRSA, Internist, Cardiologist, and Epidemiologist, President, Cardiorenal Society of America.

Editor/Writer: Elizabeth Lee Vliet, MD, Preventive Medicine, Past Director, Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, Member of AAPS Editorial Writing Team.

Technical Editor: Jeremy Snavely, Business Manager, Association of American Physicians and Surgeons.

