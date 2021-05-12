Former Pfizer VP calls doctor's COVID home treatment guide 'remarkable document; would end global fear-based pandemic tomorrow'

May 12, 2021
Mordechai Sones

Former Pfizer Vice President and Chief Science Officer Dr. Mike Yeadon today endorsed the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) Guide to Home-Based COVID Treatment Step-By-Step Doctors’ Plan, calling it a "remarkable document," and saying that "if it was widely known and understood, it would end the global fear-based pandemic tomorrow."

"Inspired and led by Dr Peter McCullough, it fills in the blanks of what is otherwise treatment nihilism for COVID-19," Yeadon said. "Everyone should be aware of this. If it was widely known and understood, it would end the global fear-based pandemic tomorrow."

Senior Editor: Jane Orient, MD, Internal Medicine Physician, Executive Director, Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, President, Doctors for Disaster Preparedness.

Consulting Editor: Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, FACP, FACC, FCCP, FAHA, FNKF, FNLA, FCRSA, Internist, Cardiologist, and Epidemiologist, President, Cardiorenal Society of America.

Editor/Writer: Elizabeth Lee Vliet, MD, Preventive Medicine, Past Director, Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, Member of AAPS Editorial Writing Team.

Technical Editor: Jeremy Snavely, Business Manager, Association of American Physicians and Surgeons.

