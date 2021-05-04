Dr Mercola removes all articles related to vitamins D, C, zinc, and COVID-19

Mordechai Sones

Dr. Joseph Mercola today announced that he is removing all articles related to vitamins D, C, zinc, and COVID-19 from his website.

"Over the past year," he wrote, "I’ve been researching and writing as much as I can to help you take control of your health, as fearmongering media and corrupt politicians have destroyed lives and livelihoods to establish global control of the world’s population, using the COVID-19 pandemic as their justification.

"Through it all, I have refused to succumb to these relentless attacks. I have been confident and willing to defend myself in the court of law.

"Unfortunately, threats have now become very personal and have intensified to the point I can no longer preserve much of the information and research I’ve provided to you thus far. So, effective immediately, much of the information on my website will be permanently removed."