Dr Mark Trozzi: My Personal Testimony

My name is Mark Trozzi. I am a medical doctor; I graduated in 1990 from The University of Western Ontario. I have been practicing Emergency Medicine for the past twenty-five years; and I have been on call in multiple emergency units since the onset of the so-called “pandemic”, until February 2021, including one ER designated specifically for COVID-19. I am an Advanced Trauma Life Support professor with the College of Surgeons of America, and I hold teaching positions in multiple Canadian medical schools.

What follows is my observations and opinions; I am bound by my personal and religious convictions to speak openly and honestly. I do not have authority to tell you “the truth”, but I will share my honest experiences, perceptions, and digests of hundreds of hours of research on the subject of covid-19.

At the onset of this “pandemic”, I was cautious and hence meticulous with N95 mask use, hand washing, social isolation and distancing etc. I studied coronavirus science and was deeply involved in many emergency department drills to modify our practice in profound ways to deal with the “killer virus” we were advertised. However, various things soon made me consider that we were being deceived and manipulated. Here are a few:

The First Wave

The “first wave” of the “pandemic” was absolutely the quietest time in my career. I have worked very hard and been very busy over the past twenty-five years in ER. However, both in my regular ER and my “COVID-19 designated” ER, there were almost no patients, and almost no work. I had multiple long ER shifts without a single patient. Meanwhile, when I would go to the local grocery store, the propagandized public, God bless them, would usher me to the front of the antisocial distance line, thanking me for everything I was going through as a front-line emergency doctor. They believed that the ER’s and hospitals were full of patients dying from covid, and that I must be exhausted and at risk of dying myself from exposure. I began contacting doctors and friends all over Canada and the US, and found the same pattern: empty hospitals, and propaganda saying that they were full of patients dying of covid.

Early Investigation

Early in my studies, I investigated zinc and hydroxychloroquine, which based on sound physiology, may genuinely help those rare persons who get very sick with this cold virus. I was surprised that this treatment was simply brushed aside and dismissed by most of the medical community.

Early Concerns

Researching the World Health Organization, of the UN, I learned that the Chinese dictatorship (PRC) had propped up communist and disreputable “Dr” Tedros, as the head of the WHO. I learned how the PRC had been involved in: the virus release; the cover up for weeks; the disappearing and suppression of honest Chinese doctors and scientist; the spreading of the virus to the world (sparing Beijing where the PRC elite live); and dramatic abuse of the Chinese people in their well-timed lockdown, which was filmed and transmitted to the world to create the panic that herded all of us into surrendering our economies and civil rights.

Foxes Gaurding the Henhouse

I learned how Canada’s chief public health officer Dr Tam, is also on the oversight committee of the WHO with Dr Tedros; making her, I think, a double agent. I have listened to her often-bizarre dissertations to Canadians regarding covid-19.

My Perception of the Situation

I perceive that at every level, hospital administration has had no apparent choice, other than to submit to the endless top-down roll out from governments, of questionable new rules, protocols, and procedures. My honest conversations with coworkers about my research and observations, became a problem. Caught in this quandary, an important administrator who I greatly respect, told me that “my thoughts made others uncomfortable, and made it difficult to keep everyone motivated and compliant” with all the new protocols and restrictions. Sympathetic to the sad situation, I maintained my clinical position by promising to “bite my tongue any time I thought I was going to speak about COVID-19” in the hospital. This was ultimately ethically impossible for me, and by mid-November I began winding down my ER work, and resigned from all my ER’s by mid-February, to avoid conflicts between my social, legal, and ethical responsibilities; and the hospitals which I am fond of.

Have I Ever Seen a Covid-19 Patient?

In my emergency department work, I have never seen a patient sick with COVID-19; I have seen some positive PCR tests in asymptomatic people, and watched people be imprisoned in their own homes and isolated from family and friends. My research into the PCR test has convinced me personally that it is misleading, manipulatable, and being used to drain endless taxpayer’s money and future debt, to dramatically enrich the very criminals running this scandal. My province alone has performed ~50,000 PCR tests daily. Meanwhile our federal government is bringing in hundreds of thousands of doses of potentially dangerous experimental injections of modified viral genetic material, calling them “vaccines”, and having the military manage them. Is this reasonable for a predominantly mild and non-fatal viral illness?

Information Suppression?

I have watched the suppression of doctors and scientists who performed serum antibody studies, whose findings showed that the virus was much more widespread, yet generally nonfatal, and asymptomatic or very mild in most cases; and that in many regions we had likely already achieved natural herd immunity by summer 2020.

Look at this study performed in Wuhan itself, which shows that the virus was done there by June 1, 2020 just two months after their brief lockdowns ended, and no one was spreading it, not even the very few people with a positive PCR “test” (and they were not sick):

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-19802-w

China

I noticed that after China’s theatric lockdown, they quickly went back to business as usual, while all our economies were frozen; they gained tremendous control over the world’s marketplace. It seems a great though evil strategy!

Political Manipulation of Health Care Workers

I perceive that many things we learned in medical school about infectious disease, have been brushed aside and replaced by constantly expanding lists of to-me-often-strange mandates by public health officials. Doctors, nurses, and teachers are especially important to the success of this COVID-19 deception, as we are leaders in society and people trust our advice. So, it is no surprise that I have found free speech and thought have been very suppressed in our ranks. Rather than endure the punishments of dissenting, we can choose to experience the short-sighted perks like extremely quiet days in the ER, replacing our traditional hands-on work with Zoom sessions from home; and accessing a variety of new COVID-19 billing codes. At one point, I was offered a position making more money than I normally make working in a busy ER, to just stay home and be available in case the covid swabbing nurse needed to video conference with me.

There are many positive and negative motivators being used to manipulate Canadian doctors, nurses and teachers, to inadvertently participate in this grand covid deception; but this is destroying our society. To use a Titanic metaphor: “even the luxury suites on the Titanic end up at the bottom of the ocean when she sinks”. Also, much of what is being done, including the experimental viral genetic injections, seem to violate the Nuremberg code regarding medical experimentation with full informed consent by the participants.

Doctors and nurses face tough decisions. My career as an emergency physician had always provided me an opportunity to practice my religious and ethical beliefs of honesty and kindness, while making a good living. Now maintaining the career, I love, would require participating in the deception, violating my oath and spiritual beliefs, and in my opinion committing crimes against humanity as defined by the Nuremberg Code.

I empathize with all my fellow doctors and nurses. We are all victims of the covid abuse.

Deeper Investigation

I researched and perceived how corrupt oligarchs seem to have planned this crime against humanity. This planning included Event 201 which was a simulation of a corona pandemic conducted by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Economic Forum and Johns Hopkins University in October 2019; and the Rockefeller Foundation’s 2010 Viral outbreak simulation planning called “Operation Lockstep”. Both these projects described how a viral outbreak would be used to bring in an authoritarian system with the loss of our human rights and freedoms. I also observed how their cohorts in big tech like Google, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube worked to censor and deceive us all; it’s genuine propaganda.

Regarding the Use of Face Masks:

The forced wearing of masks by most of the world’s population is not unanimously supported by real science. These masks cause significant harm to our psychologic, social, dermatologic, dental, systemic and otolaryngotic health. Though I generally have great health, the masks have given me rashes and nasal symptoms whenever I have had to wear them for prolonged periods, which resolve whenever I do not wear them for a few days. What I find most disturbing is the elimination of facial expressions, and hence normal visual social interaction.

Regarding Covid-19 Vaccinations:

The history of past attempts at vaccines for coronaviruses, revealed some very dangerous side effects in animal models, and the efforts were abandoned. Why would we take a dangerous vaccine for a generally mild illness, to which we develop herd immunity anyways? The current roll-out of fast tracked expensive experimental “vaccines” is burying the taxpayers in endless debt to the rich and powerful villains of this story. Yet, we the people who have been imprisoned and abused in this scandal, are being manipulated into taking strange new injections, in hopes that we might regain some of our freedom. Additionally, most of the so called “vaccines” are not vaccines (unless we change the definition of vaccines). Rather they are injections of Corona virus genes. See the video on this site entitled This Is Not A Vaccine

More Scientific Study

In 2021, I continue in devote study of coronavirus medical science, and geopolitics.

Ivermectin has come to light as an extremely effective safe prevention, prophylaxis, and treatment for covid; yet it has been suppressed by business and political interests, while very expensive and unlawful injections of the masses are under way. Big Pharma and their political consorts are pushing to administer these experimental injections into the world’s population, even infants and children. In reality, the SARS-CoV2 poses very little threat to almost everyone but the very vulnerable persons who are similarly vulnerable to many viruses and other illness.

Children have zero risk of death from covid-19 but are being severely damaged by the lockdowns, facial barriers (“masks”), isolation, and denial of many essential elements of childhood. Similarly, almost everyone but the very old or ill, have almost no risk of death or serious injury from coronavirus infection.

It is strongly my diligently researched conclusion that I do not want, nor do I recommend the experimental injections for the vast majority of people. Similarly, I do not support many measures like the “case” count generating PCR “test”, lockdowns, and forced wearing of harmful facial barriers.

Big Pharma is promoting the idea that new variants of SARS-CoV2 will require injections for immunity updates, as well as more fear and lockdowns. However, the most distant variant currently is 99.7% genetically identical to SARS-CoV2. SARS-CoV1 and SARS-CoV2 are only 80% genetically identical, yet we now know that exposure to SARS-CoV1 17 years ago, made people persistently immune to many coronavirus’s including SARS-CoV2 to this day. As experts like Dr Michael Yeadon explain, this makes it virtually impossible, that immunity to SARS-CoV2 will not work for one of these subtle variants.

Research within the last year shows that many people, likely well above 50% are immune to SARS-CoV2 without any experimental injection. They are immune due to prior SARS-CoV1 exposure; or exposer to SARS-CoV2 in the past year and a half. Further, SARS-CoV2 is a very mild or asymptomatic experience for about 80% of people, and only a very small percent, less than 0.1 %, are at serious risk from this cold.

Pushing experimental injections on the masses as is currently happening, severely violates the Nuremberg Code for medical experimentation. Many covid protocols are likewise crimes against humanity in violation of the Nuremberg Code, and other legal standards such as civil liberties.

Personal Decisions

To honor the Golden Rule and the Hippocratic Oath, while obeying the Nuremberg Code, I continue committed to my responsibility as a physician, to research thoroughly and share my insights honestly. In the current situation, this requires that I surrender my income, and yet commit my time, energy, and resources to this important work.

I have resigned all my hospital positions thus forfeiting my entire income. I have sold my house and greatly downscaled my family’s standard of living, while surviving on limited savings, and committed myself to do my part to help counter the criminal covid enterprise.

I pray that I may help contribute to an outcome that is true and just, and the return of our free society, and civil liberties. I believe that we are almost all victims in this, regardless of where we are on the path for the recovery of truth.

I am grateful to everyone else doing your part in this fight, and for all forms of supports from prayer, to sharing our articles and videos, as well as financial donations.

We have also included some very relaxing music on our site which can be enjoyed for free or purchased to also help support the work we are doing.

Sincere blessings,

Dr. Mark Trozzi

