Curtis Cost: 'Obvious Black community is being manipulated in many ways regarding COVID vaccine'

Mordechai Sones

Author Curtis Cost has produced a documentary entitled Medical Racism - Exposing the Truth Behind Systemic Racism in Medicine.

This film explores the medical experimentation on Blacks from post-Civil War era and the Tuskegee Experiment to the present, in an unprecedented journey to unearth the truth.

Cost told America's Frontline Doctors: "I think it’s obvious that the Black community is being manipulated in many ways regarding this COVID vaccine. I think the same is true for many other communities."

