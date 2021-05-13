CDC panel to clear way for Pfizer shots in 12-15 age group

Mordechai Sones

The Washington Times reports that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisors met yesterday to discuss the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and vote on extending its use to persons 12 to 15 years old, the final step before doses reach the age group.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ endorsement clears the way for the first shots to be administered today after the Food and Drug Administration authorized them for emergency use in adolescents on Monday.

Biden officials are pressing parents to have their children injected with the experimental preparation, claiming it will help the U.S. achieve immunity level goals to allow "a return to normal".

‍