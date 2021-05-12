Brazil states suspend AstraZeneca vaccine for pregnant women after one death

Mordechai Sones

AFP reports that Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and other Brazilian states yesterday suspended use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women after one reported death.

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said the suspension would remain in effect until the Health Ministry establishes the cause of death of a woman in Rio de Janeiro who received the shot.

"It is not clear that the vaccine caused this blood clot," claimed National Vaccination Program consultant Jorge Kalil. "We are analyzing the details of the whole case to reach a conclusion and clarify what happened."

Brazil's health regulator, Anvisa, recommended late Monday the "immediate suspension" of AstraZeneca vaccines for pregnant women in line with its "constant monitoring of adverse events with anti-COVID vaccines used in the country."

Other municipalities in the state adopted the same measure, and Sao Paulo state said it would also stop vaccinating women with comorbidities.

In all, 22 of Brazil's 27 states have taken similar steps, reported G1.

AstraZeneca said in a statement that pregnant and nursing mothers had been excluded from its vaccine tests, which it said was common practice in clinical trials.

‍